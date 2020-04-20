3rd SUNY Employee Down With COVID-19

ONEONTA – SUNY Oneonta received confirmation today that one additional employee has tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases at SUNY Oneonta to three. The college’s first case was identified on April 13.

Consistent with guidance from the state Department of Health, SUNY Oneonta notifies members of the campus community who may have had contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19. The college also performs extra cleaning throughout the area(s) that an affected person occupied.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is subject to quarantine. County health departments supervise such quarantines.