4 More Cases Overnight For Total 33 Here

COOPERSTOWN – Four more coronavirus cases have surfaced in Otsego County since county Public Health Director Heidi Bond’s Monday report, for a total of 33 as of a few minutes ago.

Of the 33 cases, four are hospitalized and nine have recovered and are off isolation. There has been only one death, of Brenda Utter, 63, of Morris, on March 26 at Bassett Hospital.

As of today, there are 113 people on mandatory quarantine and two people on precautionary quarantine, Bond repoted. Forty-three people have been released from precautionary/mandatory quarantine.

Of the 33 confirmed cases, 48 percent are identified to be close contacts to a known positive case. 27 percent of the cases have no known exposure, 15 percent either worked or traveled to New York City, and 9 percent are health-care workers.

She recommended that people continue taking the following precautions:

• Wash your hands often and for at least 20 seconds

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

• Avoid physical contact like handshakes and hugs

• Keep a 6 foot distance between yourself and others when out in public