4 New C-19 Cases Reported Locally

Virus Still Here, Bond Reports

COOPERSTOWN – The county Department of Health is reporting “a slight increase” in the number of local cases of the coronavirus, including two new hospitalizations.

The four new cases raise the county total from 81 to 85, since there have been no additional recoveries since the last report on July 10. That total consists of 73 recoveries, five deaths, and seven active cases at this time.

“Be aware that the virus is still in our community,” said county Public Health Director Heidi Bond, “and it continues to be very important to practice social distancing and wear a mask when social

distancing is not possible. Wash hands frequently especially after using the rest room and before

eating.”

At this time, there are:

• 41 people on quarantine/isolation, up from 24 on July 10.

• 373 people released from quarantine/isolation, up from 363.

• 35 individuals being monitored after travel from a state with high incidence of infection, up from 26.

• 190 people tested on Tuesday.