5 Homes EvacuatedAfter Gas-Bearing RigFlips On Interstate 88

This compressed natural gas rig toppled off I-88 yesterday morning north of Cobleskill.   The owner of the shipment was not identified. (State Police photo)

CENTRAL BRIDGE – A Tractor-trailer carrying compressed natural gas overturned Sunday morning on Interstate 88, shutting the highway and resulting in the precautionary evacuation of five homes, the Schenectady Gazette is reporting this morning.

Neither the newspaper or state police at Latham reported which company was operating the rig; XNG trucks have been an issue in Otsego County, although the company rerouted all but a handful of the 80 daily round trips last fall to Route 8 in Chenango County.

