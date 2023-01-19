5K Finishes 2022 on High Note

By DARLA M. YOUNGS

ONEONTA

Abigail Dent of Oneonta placed first in the YMCA’s Frostbite 5K female 20-29 category. (Photo provided)

Results are in for the Oneonta Family YMCA’s annual Frostbite 5K race held on New Year’s Eve day. Jon Hendley of Oneonta placed first for the men and was the overall winner at a pace of 5:58 per mile, with a gun-time finish of 17:48. Brandon Gardner (Oneonta) was second overall at 19:33. Lydia Dillon (Oneonta) was the first woman to cross the finish line, at the 22:53 mark, with a pace of 7:21 per mile, followed directly by Melissa Emilio (Oneonta) who posted a time of 24:07.

This year’s event was held in honor of the late John Hayen, a YMCA fixture widely known as the area’s “ugly sweater fashionista.” According to organizers, 145 participants walked, ran or strolled the race route, including Hayen’s wife, Sue, and his children and grandchildren.

Other interesting statistics: The youngest Frostbite 5K participant was 4 years old and the oldest was 84. The farthest distance a contestant traveled to take part was from Houston, Texas.

The Peachin Group and Hayen’s family sponsored this year’s race bibs, which included the sign language icon for “I love you” followed by “41.”

“This was requested by the Hayen family,” explained YMCA HR/Operations Leader Susan Kurkowski. “John would always do that gesture to his loved ones and the 41 was his number. They loved it and it was such a nice touch.”

Benson Agency Real Estate, the Clark Sports Center, Community Bank NA, Country Club Motors, “The Daily Star,” Delaware National Bank of Delhi, Liquor Depot, New Asbury Gardens, and the Oneonta Boys and Girls Club also sponsored this year’s event.

For complete 2022 Frostbite 5K results, visit oneontaymca.org.