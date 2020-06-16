7 Days To Primary Buttermann Levels Endorsement Blast

ONEONTA – With seven days until the Democratic Assembly primary, candidate Dan Buttermann, Oneonta, released a list of 20 citizens and politicians from across the 121st District who are endorsing him.

“These endorsements are not just from community leaders across the district, they are from professionals across many industries, from healthcare to farming and education,” said Buttermann.

The candidate is facing Corey Mosher, a Hamilton farmer, who last week announced retired Assemblyman Bill Magee, D-Nelson, had endorsed him.

The winner of the primary will face freshman Assemblyman John Salka, R-Brookfield, in the fall.

Buttermann received endorsements from:

• Gary Herzig, Oneonta Mayor

• Ellen Tillapaugh, Cooperstown Mayor

• Kim Muller, former Oneonta Mayor

• Jeff Katz, former Cooperstown Mayor

• Max Smith, former Oneida Mayor

• Ed Lentz, New Lisbon Town Supervisor

• Dot Willsey, Peterboro Community Leader

• Dr. Ben Friedell, Physician and Community Leader

• Joe and Carole Valesky, City of Oneida

• Margaret Milman-Barris, City of Oneida

• John Nichols, City of Oneida

• Marianne Simberg, City of Oneida

• Doug Weaver, Town of Sullivan

• Danny Lapin, Otsego County Board

• Clark Oliver, Otsego County Board

• Kaytee Lipari Schue, Oneonta Common Council

• Rich Sternberg, Cooperstown trustee

• Tammy Hayes, Town of Nelson

• Ann Jones, Town of Fenner

• Steve Polgar, Oneonta High School grad and candidate for Assembly District 3

Buttermann, who works for NYCM, lives in Oneonta and is currently a member of the Oneonta City School District Board. He is a co-founder of TEDxOneonta.