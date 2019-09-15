7 Inductees, Plus Deputies Join Stock Car Hall Of Fame

CEREMONY SUNDAY AT FAIRGROUNDS

At the 24th annual Central New York Stock Car Hall of Fame Induction today at the Otsego County Fairgrounds in Morris, Don Eckler of Milford, top photo, looks at Kenny Moore’s #60X modified “The Flying Milkman,” one of several vintage modifieds on display. Moore won the 1975 track championship at Five Mile Point Speedway, as well as several championships at Skyline Speedway. Today’s inductees at the 1 p.m. ceremony included Floyd “Pop” Wilcox, Don Lent and Pete Hulbert, as well as Edmeston’s Paul Jensen and Bret Belden, and Joe Donahue Jr. and Paul Holic, along with the Otsego County Sheriff’s Department. Inset, the crowd gathers around 2019 Inductee Bret Belden’s late model which was on display. (Cheryl Clough/AllOTSEGO.com)