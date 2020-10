FLY CREEK – The state fire marshal’s office is investigating a fatal fire that broke out at 5:29 this morning at 168 Jones Road, near Oaksville.

A 77-year-old man died in the fire, which broke in the rear of the one-story home, where the bedrooms are located, on the hillside of Jones Road, which cuts across from Route 28 to Route 80.

Two stepsons were at the scene a few minutes ago, but no further information was immediately available.