79 Banners Rising Along Main Street

CCS GRADS CELEBRATED

At this hour, volunteers Rose Crane, right, and Nancy Potter, in top photo, hoist banners along Main Street, one for each of the 79 members of the Cooperstown Central School Class of 2020, who are graduating on June 28 in three separate ceremonies on the high school’s sports fields. Mike Donnelly, inset, one of the organizers along with wife Colleen and CCS school board member Wendy Kiuber, said there are enough light poles on Main Street, plus a few on Pioneer, to accommodate each of the 79 graduates on the congratulatory banners. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)