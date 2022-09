Bassett Medical Center is the recipient of an $82 million grant from The Scriven Foundation to make rapid improvements resulting in greater patient care access. The health system will also launch significant recruitment and retention initiatives for staff in key areas.

Some of the programs The Scriven Foundation restricted grant will make possible include enhanced investments in:

• More competitive salaries, benefits and retirement for practitioners

• Improving access to childcare for employees

• Increasing affordable housing options for employees

• Developing new mentorship opportunities with local nursing schools

• Decreasing administrative demands on practitioners by acquiring more support staff and implementing technologically driven solutions

• Increasing education and training programs for clinical staff

“We are deeply grateful to The Scriven Foundation and Jane Forbes Clark for their remarkable support of Bassett and the communities we serve. This grant is immensely generous, and truly transformative for Bassett,” said Tommy Ibrahim, MD, MHA, President and CEO of Bassett Healthcare Network. “Our continued success as an independent health system is possible because of mission-driven partnerships with organizations like The Scriven Foundation.”

Bassett recently announced that it has already invested approximately $50 million in increased compensation for its non-practitioner workforce this past year. Bassett is also continuing to grow and deepen its partnership with Columbia University through their shared medical education, research, and clinical initiatives, helping to foster healthy rural communities.