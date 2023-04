Photo by Heather Henderson

Photo provided

HARTWICK—Scotch on the Rocks, shown here with proud owner Paula Kolka-Wart, was an unhandled stud colt purchased at auction for just $40.00 in 2013. Scotch recently competed at Oriskany Creek Farm in Clinton, bringing home the championship in the Green division. This is Scotch’s first show of the year and his third show ever. “I’m looking forward to what this auction pony can accomplish,” Kolka-Wart said.