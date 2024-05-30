Memorial Day Photo Album

Otsego Electric Cooperative’s website reports 217 power outages as of 4:55 p.m., following severe thunderstorm activity earlier in the day. New York State Electric and Gas is currently showing 684 customers without power in Otsego County.…
Otsego Electric Cooperative’s website reports 217 power outages as of 4:55 p.m., following severe thunderstorm activity earlier in the day. New York State Electric and Gas is currently showing 684 customers without power in Otsego County.…
The Templeton Foundation announced today that it has applied for the issuance of a Special Use Permit from the Village of Cooperstown for its multi-residential project on Averill Road in the village.…
HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MAY 29 Otsego County Remembers The Fallen ONEONTA MEMORIAL DAY PARADE —10 a.m. Commemorate our country’s fallen soldiers. The day will begin with a parade (line-up at 9 a.m. and step off at 10), to commemorate Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Robert Eramo. A riderless horse will be included as a salute to the fallen, with CWO3 Shawn Hubner, who serves in the deceased’s unit, hand carrying the battalion colors from Fort Wainwright to Oneonta and marching in the honor guard. After the parade will be a ceremony of remembrance at 11 a.m. on the Veterans Memorial…