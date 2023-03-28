‘A Roadhouse Coup’ Released Worldwide

From Screening to Streaming

By JOEL J. PLUE

ONEONTA

After a year of research and development, followed by months of filming and editing, “A Roadhouse Coup,” the film, has begun making appearances on video on demand platforms.

“It’s been an incredible undertaking and we were fortunate to have so many members of the community take part. It’s rewarding to see everyone’s hard work come to fruition and know that it is now making its way into the streaming market,” Lori Bailey said.

Bailey wrote, directed and produced the film, which depicts the true story of Eva Coo—the local brothel owner convicted in 1935 of killing Harry “Gimpy” Wright on Crumhorn Mountain Road, tried and convicted in Otsego County, then executed by electric chair at Sing Sing Prison in June 1935. Local dignitaries and residents fill the scenes, with notables like Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh, Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek, Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl, and retired state Senator Jim Seward all in starring roles.

“A Roadhouse Coup” is currently available on Vimeo on Demand. Community members can look forward to seeing it appear on Apple TV and many more outlets in the very near future, Bailey said.