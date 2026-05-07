Even in the off-season, when this photo was taken, the Mount Vision Garden Center greenhouses are active with planting, maintenance and planning. (Photo by Nicollette Henriquez)

A Sure Sign of Spring, Mount Vision Garden Center Opens for 2026 Season

By NICOLLETTE HENRIQUEZ

SUNY Institute for Local News

MOUNT VISION

Now that spring has sprung, Mount Vision Garden Center officially opened its gates for the 2026 season on April 25, welcoming customers back to a family-owned business that has been an Otsego County staple for nearly five decades.

Founded in 1976, the garden center—located at 125 County Highway 46 just off State Route 205 in Mount Vision—will mark its 49th year in operation this season. While temperatures are still dipping below freezing in early spring, life is already thriving inside the business’ greenhouses.

Step inside, and the atmosphere shifts. The air is warm and bright, filled with the smell of soil and new growth. Rows of vibrant greens and early blossoms stretch across the property, signaling that gardening season is not far away.

“Year-round its summer in the greenhouses,” owner Eddie Wilms said.

The operation has grown steadily over the years. What began as a small business has expanded into 25 greenhouses, staffed by about 20 employees during the peak season. In addition to serving local customers, Mount Vision Garden Center supplies starter plants to other garden centers and greenhouses across New York and Vermont.

On a recent visit, Wilms drove through the property in his RTV, pointing out greenhouse after greenhouse as workers prepared for the busy weeks ahead. Even in the off-season, the greenhouses are active with planting, maintenance and planning.

Family remains central to the business’ day-to-day operations. The Wilms grew up working together at the garden center, and that close-knit approach continues today. There are no formal titles or rigid job descriptions; everyone pitches in where needed to keep things running smoothly.

“We can’t do this without each other,” Wilms said.

Operating a greenhouse business in upstate New York is not without challenges. Heating the structures during extreme winter temperatures requires constant monitoring and hands-on effort, particularly when the mercury drops to zero. Crops are regrown and rotated about every two months, with different plants following carefully planned schedules. Weather variability and changing gardening trends require ongoing adjustments.

Despite the complexity behind the scenes, customers see a steady and familiar presence each spring. The garden center offers a wide selection of starter plants, produce, herbs, vegetables, and flowers, drawing both first-time gardeners and longtime patrons who return year after year.

While the business has expanded significantly over the decades—including a major growth period that doubled its size in 2010—its philosophy has remained consistent. That approach was recognized recently when Mount Vision Garden Center earned Best Garden Center, Best Landscaper, and Best Produce Stand honors in “The Daily Star” 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards. The Wilms family also operates a nearby farm stand at 102 Blood Mills Road from June through November.

During AllOtsego’s visit to the garden center in mid-March, Wilms did not bring up the accolades himself. When asked about them, he simply said, “We’re humble.” The response reflected a broader focus on the work itself rather than awards or recognition.

As opening day approached, Wilms said what excites him most is not the growth or honors, but the people—both employees and customers—who return each spring. The energy of opening day, familiar faces walking through the greenhouses and the renewed sense of community mark the true start of the season.

Mount Vision Garden Center may not reinvent itself every year, but its consistency is part of its appeal. What it offers, Wilms explained, is “good, old reliable.” For many in Otsego County, that reliability is a sure sign that spring has arrived.

This story was created by student reporters through the OnNY Community Media Lab, a program of SUNY Oneonta and the SUNY Institute for Local News.