Albert Durer Arrives At Fenimore Museum

MASTER PRINTS EXHIBIT OPENS

COOPERSTOWN – “Albrecht Dürer: Master Prints,” featuring more than 30 woodblock prints and engravings by (or after) the German Renaissance master printmaker Albrecht Dürer (1471-1528), opens next Tuesday, Aug. 11, at The Fenimore Museum.

Dürer revolutionized the medium of printmaking in the late 15th and early 16th centuries. Trained as a goldsmith, the painter, etcher and draftsman was praised for compositional complexity and high level of naturalism he brought to his works.

He established an international reputation for his printmaking (woodblock prints and engravings).

This exhibit includes “Small Woodcut Passion” (1508-10), “Life of the Virgin” (1503-10), and the full 16 prints from the “Engraved Passion” (1507-12) will be featured in the exhibition. Also, several compositions by some of the artist’s most influential contemporaries and predecessors, Albrecht Altdorfer and Martin Schongauer, among others.

All of the works in the exhibition are drawn from the Reading (Pa.) Public Museum’s permanent collection of works on paper, which entered the museum’s collection in the 1930s through the 1970s.

The exhibition is sponsored in part by Nellie and Robert Gipson of Unadilla.

Additional exhibitions currently on view include “Blue Gardens: Photographs by Gross and Daley”; “Hamilton’s Final Act: Enemies and Allies; Prismatic Beauty: American People and American Art”; and “Elegant Line/Powerful Shape: Elements of Native American Art..”

Beginning September 5, see photographs from well-known White House photographer Pete Souza in Pete Souza: Two Presidents, One Photographer (September 5–December 31).

The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.

Per New York State guidelines, face masks are required inside the Museum for visitors age 2 and over. Free single-use masks will be available at the entrance for visitors who do not arrive with one. Face masks are also required while outdoors on the Museum grounds in high traffic areas where adequate social distancing cannot be maintained. Visitors who are not part of the same household should stay socially distanced at all times. Hand sanitizing stations have been placed throughout the museum.