THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
June 4, 2026
Front Page
Susan B. Anthony ‘Returns’ to Cooperstown
New Convenient Care Serving Cooperstown Area Open Seven Days
Farmers Market Opens Outdoor Season, Marks 50th Year
Inside
Rocking Workouts, Steady Community at Table Rock Fitness
Local Woman’s 1974 Song Featured in Newly Released Film
New Season of Programming Unfolds at Cherry Valley Artworks
Plaide Palette Evolves from One-room Studio to Full Service Shop
Program on Famous Rosendale Mine Opens Cave House Season
Spectrum Awards $1,000 Grant to Cooperstown Fire Department
AllOtsego Welcomes Reporter Joshua Youngquist to Its Newsroom
News Briefs
Editorial
Editorial: Recognizing Our Responsibility for Toxic Exposure in Veterans
Letters
Blabey: Trump ‘Spectacle’ Is a Distraction
Portelli: Our Focus Must Be on the Budget
Fitch Tausta: Why Are These Changes Allowed?
Columns
Life Sketches: Making Hay with Andy, Eddie, Rod, Jerry, Big Bob and Winnie
News from the Noteworthy: Legacy Gifts Help Sustain, Strengthen Efforts
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: June 4, 2026
In Memoriam
Calendar of Events
On AllOtsego
Deadline To Purchase Helping Paws Fashion Show Tickets is Friday
Hall of Fame Honors Veterans Memorial Day Weekend in Cooperstown
Local Filmmaker Returns Home with Caregiving Drama ‘Too Late’