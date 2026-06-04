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THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

June 4, 2026

Front Page

Susan B. Anthony ‘Returns’ to Cooperstown

New Convenient Care Serving Cooperstown Area Open Seven Days

Farmers Market Opens Outdoor Season, Marks 50th Year

Inside

Rocking Workouts, Steady Community at Table Rock Fitness

Local Woman’s 1974 Song Featured in Newly Released Film

New Season of Programming Unfolds at Cherry Valley Artworks

Plaide Palette Evolves from One-room Studio to Full Service Shop

Program on Famous Rosendale Mine Opens Cave House Season

Spectrum Awards $1,000 Grant to Cooperstown Fire Department

AllOtsego Welcomes Reporter Joshua Youngquist to Its Newsroom

News Briefs

News Briefs: June 4, 2026

Editorial

Editorial: Recognizing Our Responsibility for Toxic Exposure in Veterans

Letters

Blabey: Trump ‘Spectacle’ Is a Distraction

Portelli: Our Focus Must Be on the Budget

Fitch Tausta: Why Are These Changes Allowed?

Columns

Life Sketches: Making Hay with Andy, Eddie, Rod, Jerry, Big Bob and Winnie

News from the Noteworthy: Legacy Gifts Help Sustain, Strengthen Efforts

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: June 4, 2026

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: June 4, 2026

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Linda Hall

Calendar of Events

Time Out Otsego

On AllOtsego

Deadline To Purchase Helping Paws Fashion Show Tickets is Friday

Hall of Fame Honors Veterans Memorial Day Weekend in Cooperstown

Local Filmmaker Returns Home with Caregiving Drama ‘Too Late’

View edition of May 21, 2026

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