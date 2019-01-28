Allstadt Resigns

As Village Trustee

COOPERSTOWN – Lou Allstadt, the former Mobil Oil executive vice president who came out of retirement to serve on the Village Board, announced his resignation at the end of this evening’s meeting.

He told his colleagues: “It’s been my longest job – at the lowest pay.”

Allstadt said Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh Kuch has known for some time that he intended to step down, and she has identified a successor: Steve Zembriski, the local accountant who has helped Village Hall to improve its financial processes.

The five-year trustee has served on the trustees’ Building Committee, and has taken the lead in the implementation of several million dollars in improvements to 22 Main St., the historic Village Hall.