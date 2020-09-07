Ambulance Involved In Three-Car Crash in Davenport

DAVENPORT – A car was pushed into the path of an oncoming ambulance during a collision that injured four people on State Highway 23, according to a release by State Police, Troop-C.

An investigation at the scene of the accident revealed that a Pontiac G6 driven by Kevin L. Johnson, 56, Windham, was stopped waiting to turn left into the Mirabito when he was allegedly rear-ended by a Hyundai Veloster driven by Shaun M. Jones, 20, Davenport.

The collision caused the Hyundai to then enter the westbound lane of traffic and into the path of an ambulance traveling west. The ambulance then struck a guiderail.

Jones was transported by Life Flight to Albany Med and has since been released. The passenger in his vehicle, a 19-year-old female of Otego, was transported by ambulance to Bassett Medical Center.

Johnson, was not transported to a hospital.

The driver of the ambulance, Gerald D. Brown, 41, Milford, was transported by ambulance to A.O Fox Hospital. His passenger, a 21-year-old male of Sherburne, was also transported by ambulance to A.O Fox Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.