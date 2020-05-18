By: Jim Kevlin  05/18/2020  10:37 am
And Then There Were 6: Capital Region To Open

 05/18/2020

And Then There Were 6:

Capital Region To Open

With the arrival of the Capital District, xix of the state’s 10 economic development regions will have entered “Phase One” reopening this week.

ALBANY – The Capital Region’s economic development region can reopen this week, the Times Union is reporting today.

It will join five other regions, including Otsego County’s Mohawk Valley region, that opened Friday.  This would mean more than half of the state’s 10 regions have now entered “Phase One” of Governor Cuomo’s four-phase revival of the state’s economy.

Also, Cuomo announced over the weekend that hospitals in hard-hit Westchester and Suffolk counties will open for non-elective surgeries and services that were in hiatus since the March 13 emergency declaration, as Bassett Hospital did last week.

As it was in Otsego County, tracing was also a lagging factor in the Capital District, which “has now met six of the seven requirements to reopen and is working to scale up its contact tracing operations, … Cuomo said. The region previously fell short of requirements for declining hospitalizations and deaths, but after the state shifted the timeline to hit those metrics, the Capital Region is “now qualified for reopening,” the governor said.

There are two caveats, the newspaper said: First, the Capital Region must now increase the number of contact tracers in the region to start phase one, and Cuomo said the state government will work with local leaders to quickly ramp up capacity. He said the region can begin reopening as soon as officials hire 166 additional contact tracers, for a total of 383.

 

