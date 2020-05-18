And Then There Were 6: Capital Region To Open

ALBANY – The Capital Region’s economic development region can reopen this week, the Times Union is reporting today.

It will join five other regions, including Otsego County’s Mohawk Valley region, that opened Friday. This would mean more than half of the state’s 10 regions have now entered “Phase One” of Governor Cuomo’s four-phase revival of the state’s economy.

Also, Cuomo announced over the weekend that hospitals in hard-hit Westchester and Suffolk counties will open for non-elective surgeries and services that were in hiatus since the March 13 emergency declaration, as Bassett Hospital did last week.