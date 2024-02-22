Animal Art

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown Elementary School has partnered with the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to create an all-animal-themed art show, “Paws and Reflect.” The exhibit opened to a well-attended reception on Valentine’s Day and is on view through this Saturday, February 24. Artwork from all grades within the school were displayed; students from each grade were tasked with learning and emulating a different artist or art style. Shown here, top to bottom, are: Seamus Mullaney (Cooperstown) with his “Blue’s Clues” inspired balloon dog; Olivia Sheldon (Pierstown) with her spirit animal; and Mariana Pokorny (Fly Creek) with her hamster. (Photos by Emily Hilbert)