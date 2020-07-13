Anne Geddes-Atwell, 77; Former Otsego Supervisor

DEATH NOTICE

COOPERSTOWN – Anne Geddes-Atwell, 77, former Otsego town supervisor and, previously, a town board member, passed away Sunday morning at Cooperstown Center after a long illness.

A well-known figure in the Cooperstown area, Geddes-Atwell was a longtime member of the Cooperstown Rotary Club and former president.

Survivors include her husband, Jim Atwell, the Quaker minister and columnist in The Freeman’s Journal and Hometown Oneonta.

Arrangements are with the Tillapaugh Funeral Service, Cooperstown. A full obituary will be forthcoming.