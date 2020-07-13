By: Jim Kevlin  07/13/2020  5:39 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | In MemoriamAnne Geddes-Atwell, 77; Former Otsego Supervisor

Anne Geddes-Atwell, 77; Former Otsego Supervisor

 07/13/2020    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, In Memoriam

DEATH NOTICE

Anne Geddes-Atwell, 77;

Former Otsego Supervisor

Anne Geddes-Atwell

COOPERSTOWN – Anne Geddes-Atwell, 77, former Otsego town supervisor and, previously, a town board member, passed away Sunday morning at Cooperstown Center after a long illness.

A well-known figure in the Cooperstown area, Geddes-Atwell was a longtime member of the Cooperstown Rotary Club and former president.

Survivors include her husband, Jim Atwell, the Quaker minister and columnist in The Freeman’s Journal and Hometown Oneonta.

Arrangements are with the Tillapaugh Funeral Service, Cooperstown.  A full obituary will be forthcoming.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.