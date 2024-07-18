Annual SQSPCA Golf Tourney Moves to Oneonta Country Club

ONEONTA—The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is heading to the links again on Friday, August 9 for its annual Robert B. Schlather Susquehanna SPCA Golf Fundraiser.

This year, the event returns to a one-day tournament as opposed to a weekend of play, and will be held for the first time at the Oneonta Country Club, 9 Country Club Drive.

The tournament is a captain and crew (scramble) format. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m., with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. The cost is $125.00 per player, or $500.00 per foursome, and includes 18 holes and cart, use of the driving range, goodie bags, live music, and a barbecue buffet dinner. Drinks are not included. Single golfers will be paired up. Trophies will be given to the top three teams, and there will be prizes awarded for closest to the pin and longest drive.

“This event celebrates sport, community and the love of animals,” said SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes. “This year, folks will also have the opportunity to make personalized donations honoring their beloved pets.”

For a donation of $20.00, pet names (first and last) will be added to a tribute board displayed at the golf club throughout the event. Gifts can also be made to the shelter in lieu of tournament participation.

Golf add-ons are $10.00 each for every nine holes (maximum two per player). They include an add-on mulligan, a do-over shot to be used anywhere on a hole, and an add-on miracle putt, a free putt to be used anywhere on the green. There will also be a raffle—five tickets for $20.00.

The SQSPCA’s annual golf outing was renamed in honor of Schlather, a well-known Cooperstown lawyer and philanthropist, after his passing in April 2022.

“Bob was a longtime friend to the shelter and a yearly participant in our golf tournaments. This will be the third year the golf fundraiser has been held in his name,” Haynes said. “We greatly appreciate his family’s encouragement of this event and are honored by their support for the mission and work of the shelter as we serve animals in need across the region.”

Those interested in registering for the Robert B. Schlather Susquehanna SPCA Golf Fundraiser can do so online at https://www.sqspca.org/news-events/

To sponsor a hole, cart, or scorecards, please contact Sarah Wilcox at (607) 547-8111, extension 106, or swilcox@sqspca.org. Contributions help support the life-saving work being done by the shelter.

In operation since 1917, the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is a 501c3 charitable organization committed to caring for homeless, surrendered, and seized companion animals and finding them loving, forever homes. The SQSPCA is a privately funded, state inspected animal shelter practicing best outcome philosophies. Private donations, grants, fundraising and the New Leash on Life Thrift Shop are the shelter’s primary sources of income. The SQSPCA is located at 5082-5088 State Highway 28, just south of the Village of Cooperstown. For more information or to donate, visit www.sqspca.org