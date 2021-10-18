Anthony G. Schlesier, 86  October 1, 1935 – October 16, 2021

In Memoriam

HARTWICK – Anthony G. Schlesier, a long-time resident of Hartwick, died October 16, 2021. He was 86 years old.

Anthony was born in Huntington on October 1, 1935, and was predeceased by his wife Angelina S. Schlesier.

He spent most of his career in agriculture and retired from the Army Reserves. He enjoyed his retirement by traveling and spending time on the family farm. He will be missed by many.

Private arrangements are being made through Connell, Dow & Deysenroth, Inc. by his family. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Tony is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth (Scott) Flaska, Lucy (Robert) Dubray, Theresa (Gary) Davis and Mary (Christopher) De Nike and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.