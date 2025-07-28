Archbishop To Present on Council of Nicaea on Tuesday, July 29

ARCHBISHOP MICHAEL DAHULICH

(Photo provided)

ONEONTA—Orthodox Archbishop the Rev. Michael Dahulich will be presenting a seminar on the Council of Nicaea on Tuesday, July 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the 34th annual Summer Institute of Theology at Hartwick College.

The Council of Nicaea was called by Roman Emperor Constantine, once he had given Christianity a status of “tolerance” throughout the empire, in the year 325 A.D. According to a press release, this was the first meeting of Christian bishops in the history of the church. Christians around the world are observing the 1700th anniversary of the council this year.

Archbishop Dahulich is bishop of the Diocese of New York and New Jersey, Orthodox Church in America. He teaches regularly at the Hartwick Institute, officials said.

This year’s seminar will focus on the council’s long series of meetings, which developed the Nicene Creed, perhaps the most ecumenical and complete creedal statement among Christians. The Creed confesses the relationships within the Holy Trinity (Father, Son and Holy Spirit) and the essential Christian understanding of who God is. The final version of the Creed was completed at the Council of Constantinople, A.D. 381.

Last year, Archbishop Dahulich led a seminar on the events leading to the calling of the Council of Nicaea. Next year, he will present on the effects of the council in the years following, and the centuries since.

In addition to Archbishop Dahulich’s seminar, there are 16 other one-time seminars and nine courses being offered through Friday, August 1. All classes are held in Clark Hall on the Hartwick campus. Costs are modest, officials said.

Those interested in registering for this presentation, or in learning more about the seminars and courses, are asked to call or text Pastor Paul Messner at (607) 287-4534, e-mail at prpaul_theoinst@hotmail.com or visit www.sithschc.org.

A celebration of Holy Communion will be held on Wednesday evening, July 30, with pre-service music beginning at 7:15 p.m. The Rev. Gail Wolling of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania will be preacher for the service. All are welcome to the worship services, whether registered for a class or not.