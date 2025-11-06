News Briefs: November 6, 2025

25 Main Releases Calendar

CHERRY VALLEY—25 Main Collective’s fall exhibition, “Highlight,” will be on display through Sunday, November 2. It features extra work by artists who participated in the Cherry Valley Art Trail on October 4-5. The November exhibition, “Inspired by a Book,” will open with a reception featuring food and music from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, November 7 and remain open until November 30. There will be an artists’ talk at 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 23. Jessica Capeci will lead a fire cider workshop from 1-3 p.m. on November 9 and Marissa Perkins will demonstrate making sterling silver spinner rings from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, November 16. Cherry Valley’s Farm Toy Show will be held at Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 8. A memorial for the Cherry Valley Massacre will be held in the cemetery at 1 p.m. on Sunday, November 9. 25 Main will have an open house for its annual Holiday Marketplace during the next First Friday, from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, December 5. Cherry Valley’s Holiday Weekend will continue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, December 6 and 7.

CCS Football Season Ends

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown football ended its season with a 54-20 loss to Morrisville-Eaton in the quarterfinals on Saturday, November 1. Senior Thomas Hellenthal scored on a nearly 50-yard run. Senior quarterback Brenin Dempsey ended his career with a touchdown and a scoring pass to Sawyer Bridger. The Hawkeyes finished the season 4-5. M-E will host three-seed Waterville in the semifinals on Friday, November 7.

Ensemble Destined for NYC

ONEONTA—The Hartwick College Wind Ensemble will make its second appearance on the main stage at Carnegie Hall on Monday, March 23. They will arrive in the city the night before for a pre-performance clinic at the Westin Hotel Times Square. The ensemble features more than 40 performers, including students, alumni, faculty, staff and community members. Contributions to the music department to assist with the trip are welcome.

Bernat, Ratinov To Perform

STAMFORD—Friends of Music of Stamford, NY will present acclaimed chamber musicians Nina Bernat, double bass, and Anthony Ratinov, piano, in a concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 16. They will perform works by Beethoven, Janáček, Achron and Brahms. The concert will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 96 Main Street. There is a suggested donation of $15.00 per person, or $10.00 for seniors and students. No advance sales or reservations will be made, and only cash and check are accepted.

Legion Announces Vets Event

GILBERTSVILLE—The Gilbertsville American Legion Auxiliary will host its public Veterans’ Day Ceremony at the Butternut Valley Grange Hall, 7 Bloom Street in Gilbertsville, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 9. After opening ceremonies and remarks by the Boy Scouts and village Mayor Aidan Woishnis, Gary Flaherty of the Oneonta Veterans’ Outreach Center will deliver the keynote address. There will be patriotic music and light refreshments. Applications for “Hometown Heroes” banners honoring a veteran will be available. For more information, call (607) 783-2232.

Church Potluck Is Saturday

FLY CREEK—Fly Creek United Methodist Church, 852 County Highway 26, will hold a community potluck dinner at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 8. All community members are invited to bring a dish to pass, a friend and a game to share.

Garden Club Meets Monday

ONEONTA—The Oneonta Garden Club will meet at St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main Street, at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, November 10. Michelle Peters of Ambiance Florist in Albany will demonstrate creative and practical tips for incorporating seasonal flowers and avoiding the use of floral foam in holiday decor. Several of Peters’ award-winning arrangements will be raffled. Light refreshments will be served.

Kids’ Sewing Class Announced

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown Art Association will host a two-day holiday sewing class for children ages 7-12 from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, December 6 and 7. Betsy Foster will teach fundamental sewing techniques and help participants create holiday gifts and decorations. All supplies are included. The class is $90.00, with a $5.00 discount for CAA members. For more information, visit cooperstownart.com.

Waller Wins Another WAC Title

WASHINGTON, DC—The Gonzaga College High School Men’s Soccer Team won its second consecutive and 18th overall Washington (DC) Catholic Athletic Conference title with a 1-0 victory over The Heights Men’s Catholic School on Sunday, November 2. Head Coach Scott Waller, CCS Class of ’93, is the son of former Cooperstown Mayor Carol Waller and husband Bill. Scott’s son Charlie, a midfielder for Gonzaga, was named WCAC Co-Player of the Year and All-Star.

Veterans’ Parade Is Tuesday

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Veterans Club will welcome 25 veterans from the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C. to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, November 11. Following the ceremony, a parade will start at 60 Main Street at 11 a.m. and proceed to the World War I memorial on Pine Street. All visiting and local veterans are invited to the Hall of Fame for a presentation after the parade.

Churches To Celebrate Nicaea

ONEONTA—Two Oneonta churches, St. Innocent’s Orthodox Mission and Atonement Lutheran Church, will hold a joint worship service to commemorate the 1700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea on Sunday, November 9. Called in AD 325 by the first Christian Roman Emperor, Constantine, the council ironed out doctrinal disputes in early Christianity and produced the Nicene Creed, a basic statement of faith shared by most of the world’s Christian denominations. The two congregations will gather at Atonement, 1 Center Street, at 2 p.m. for a Service of Word and Prayer, approved by the Lutheran-Orthodox Dialog Joint Committee. Father Micah Breland of St. Innocent’s will preach and an Orthodox cantor will sing a psalm. Pastor Paul Messner of Otsego County Lutheran Parish will conduct the liturgy. A brief reception will be held after the service. All are welcome.

LWV Presents Civics Lecture

COOPERSTOWN—League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area will host Lindsey Cormack, PhD, for a talk titled “How to Raise a Citizen” at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 6. Held at Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, the talk is free and open to the public. Dr. Cormack is an author, political science professor and director of the Diplomacy Lab at Stevens Institute of Technology.

Holiday Bazaar Is This Weekend

GILBERTSVILLE—The Major’s Inn will host its Joyful Traditions Holiday Bazaar, the final event of its 2025 season, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, November 7 and 8. Besides holiday-themed items, the market will feature local crafts, jewelry, glassware, china, silver and baked goods. Lunch will be available for purchase starting at 11 a.m. Proceeds will support restoration and maintenance of the Tudor-style historic inn, which is located at 118 Marion Avenue in Gilbertsville. For more information, call (607) 783-2967.

‘Salute to Vets’ Set for Sunday

ONEONTA—The Oneonta Community Concert Band will perform in honor of veterans at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 9. Made possible by funding from the Otsego County Events Grants Program, the concert is free and open to the public, with no tickets required. Conductor Andrew D. Pease will lead the group through a selection of traditional and contemporary patriotic music. For more information, visit the OCCB Facebook page.

Holiday Art Show Returns

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Art Association’s beloved Holiday Show and Sale will return to the galleries at 22 Main Street from November 15 to December 23. It will feature a wide variety of local art and handcrafted treasures. The “Dinner’s On Us” raffle drawing, a week’s worth of local gift certificates valued at $400.00, will accept tickets throughout the month, with the drawing scheduled for 4 p.m. during the Adorn-A-Door Wreath Festival on Saturday, November 29. The show will begin with a reception from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, November 14. For more information, call (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com.

Boys Lose in Semifinals

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown boys soccer reached the end of its season with a 2-1 loss to top-seeded Bishop Ludden-Grimes in the Section III Class C semifinal on Wednesday, October 29. Hayden Spencer scored late in the first half on an assist by Shane Bradley. Cooper Coleman made three saves in the net. The Hawkeyes finished the season 12-5-2 and will lose a significant 11 seniors to graduation.

Talk on Vets’ Brain Health Set

ALBANY—The New York State Department of Veterans’ Services will host a free public Chat and Chew webinar titled “Mind Matters: Veterans and Brain Health,” from 1-2 p.m. on Thursday, November 15. Moderated by Dr. Lessie Branch, the interactive session will discuss cognition, memory, research and other matters related to veterans’ mental health care, as well as the work of the Nathan S. Kline Institute. Registration is available at https://meetny-gov.webex.com/webappng/sites/meetny-gov/meeting/register/a778ee35a66b4e4eac5164def277de57?ticket=4832534b00000005ea29244a5001afd0f63c1f97c513d95ff76497262ef0e435fe5602d90f62f0c2×tamp=1762280953576&RGID=r3c074fc92b4d35a4edf66c7719ca2aaa&isAutoPopRegisterForm=false.

Book Sale Collection is Nov. 8

COOPERSTOWN—Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown will hold the first of two collections for its winter book sale from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, November 8. Donations of used books, DVDs and audiobook CDs will be accepted at the Fair Street entrance of the Village Hall. Outdated travel guides, dictionaries, encyclopedias and textbooks will not be accepted.

Lung Cancer Screenings Slated

COOPERSTOWN—In recognition of Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Bassett Healthcare Network will hold two awareness and screening events. The first will take place at FoxCare Center in Oneonta from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 12 and feature a raffle basket to raise money for the Bassett Cancer Institute expansion project. The next will be held in the Clinic Building Lobby, 1 Atwell Road in Cooperstown, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, November 14. In addition to screenings, both events will feature information on lung cancer and related community resources.

FoxCare To Hold Blood Drive

ONEONTA—The American Red Cross will run a blood drive at Bassett’s FoxCare Center, 1 FoxCare Drive in Oneonta, from noon to 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 6. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments may be made in advance at 1-800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org or by using the American Red Cross Blood Donor app.

Sanctus Real Concert Planned

OTEGO—Popular Christian music group Sanctus Real will perform a concert at Otsego Christian Academy, 353 Main Street in Otego, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 15. The group has recorded eight number-one songs and 19 top-10 hits, with more than two million singles sold. Concert tickets are available at otsegochristian.org, the Academy’s Facebook page or by calling (607) 988-0141.

Pathfinder To Host Workshop

EDMESTON—The Kennedy Willis Center on Down Syndrome, 3 Chenango Road in Edmeston, will host a caregiver workshop at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 13. It will feature a 30-minute screening of the PBS film “Caregiving,” followed by a panel discussion of experts on resources for local caregivers. The event is free and open to the public, and light refreshments will be served. Earlier in the day, interested caregivers may sign up to participate in the Virtual Dementia Tour, an adaptive experience that provides greater insight into the challenges faced by people living with dementia. To inquire about VDT, contact (607) 965-8377.

Certification Workshops Slated

OTSEGO COUNTY—Cornell Cooperative Extension Schoharie and Otsego Counties will host a pair of workshops on certifications that can enhance farm profitability, from 10 a.m. to noon at 287 Main Street in Schoharie on November 13 and from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 123 Lake Street in Cooperstown on November 14. Space is limited; register at reg.cce.cornell.edu/cert_schots_243.

Harman To Discuss Lake History

HARTWICK—Dr. Willard Harman of the SUNY Oneonta Biological Field Station will present a talk on the history of Otsego Lake conservation efforts at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 15. It will be held at Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Route 11 in Hartwick, and is free and open to the public.

Recycling Program Is Saturday

HARTWICK—The Hartwick Conservation Advisory Committee will hold a free recycling education program from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 8. Held at the Hartwick Municipal Dropoff Center, 103 Town Drive, it will demonstrate proper recycling and disposal techniques for all interested community members.

Griffin Wins Steinholding Title

ONEONTA—Trout Creek resident Joel Griffin, 52, won the 2025 New York State Steinholding Championship and will represent the state at the inaugural US Steinholding Association in Cincinnati on November 22. This Bavarian contest of strength, known in German as Masskrugstemmen, challenges participants to hold a one-liter stein of beer or water in front of them with a locked elbow and level arm as long as possible. It was Griffin’s second consecutive state title, and follows hard on his 2025 Hofbräu National Championship victory in New York’s Central Park in September. For more information, visit ussteinholding.com.

Coop XC Races Harvest Classic

HAGAMAN—Cooperstown cross country traveled north of Amsterdam for the Harvest Classic Invitational at Bob’s Trees on Saturday, November 1. Although the girls could not field a full team, Evelyn Rhodes finished second in a field of 65 runners with a time of 18:05. Courtney McCarthy finished sixth in 19:19. Olivia Temp (19th, 20:55) and Maggie Heavner (39th, 23:26) completed the Cooperstown squad. The boys team finished 11th of 14 complete teams. Owen Capozza Flannigan led the scoring in 34th place with a time of 18:01. Brendan Heavner was 49th in 18:39, followed by Elias MacLeish (56th, 19:04). George Riesenfeld (86th, 21:02) and Taylor Kepner (97th, 23:14) rounded out the team. Cooperstown will compete in the Sectional Championships and State Qualifiers at Mount Markham on Saturday, November 9. The Class D boys will start at 10:40 a.m. and the girls will race at 1:30 p.m.

Gas Prices Remain Lower

UTICA—New York State’s average price of gasoline held steady at $3.10 per gallon over the week ending Monday, November 2, AAA Northeast announced. Demand strengthened by more than half a million barrels a day to 8.9 million, but remains about 200,000 barrels per day below the figure for this time last year. Oil prices held steady and net exports increased, lowering domestic inventories to nearly three percent below the five-year seasonal average. The New York price is nine cents lower than last month and eight cents lower than this week last year. To view the full report, visit gasprices.aaa.com.