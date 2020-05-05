Arctic Blast Predicted Here Friday-Saturday

By: Jim Kevlin  05/05/2020  11:20 am
Accuweather is predicting a polar vortex will drive a spring snowstorm through Otsego County late Friday and Saturday en route to Northern New England. “This looks like a good setup for accumulating snow from the higher elevations of New York state and northern Pennsylvania to northwestern Connecticut,” said Paul Pastelok, Accuweather long-term forecaster.

