Arctic Blast Predicted Here Friday-Saturday 05/05/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News CLICK FOR OTSEGO COUNTY PREDICTION Arctic Blast Predicted Here Friday-Saturday Accuweather is predicting a polar vortex will drive a spring snowstorm through Otsego County late Friday and Saturday en route to Northern New England. "This looks like a good setup for accumulating snow from the higher elevations of New York state and northern Pennsylvania to northwestern Connecticut," said Paul Pastelok, Accuweather long-term forecaster.