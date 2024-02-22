Box art by Dianne Kull. (Photo provided)

Art Garage Returns from Hiatus, Launches Community Show

Barn quilt by Merri Hubble. (Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN—The work of more than 20 artists with a connection to Middlefield will be featured over a two-month period at the Art Garage, beginning March 1. According to Art Garage Director and Curator Sydney Waller, some of the artists have lived in Middlefield their whole lives, others spend summers in Middlefield, and others have chosen to move here permanently, attracted by the rural environment.

“Made in Middlefield Part I” kicks off on Friday, March 1 from 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, March 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and runs through Saturday, March 30. Artist panel discussions are planned for Fridays, March 8 and March 22, though details have not been released as yet.

“We are delighted to feature a portion of Middlefield’s amazingly diverse creative community, who converge at the Art Garage from various hamlets and hills,” said Waller in a release. “Part I of ‘Made in Middlefield’ will feature mostly paintings, in a broad range of styles, from conceptual and abstract to representational to self-taught folk art.”

The exhibition will also feature textiles—hand-dyed indigo and needlepoint—and intricate, painterly shadow boxes. Highlighted artists include Lewis Danielski, Allison Hill-Edgar, Frank Farmer, Martha Greenbank Sharer, Christine Heller, Darius Homayounpour, Merri Hubble, Roy Kortick, Dianne Kull, Mary Welch, Ada Yonenaka and Steve Ziglar.

Peaceable Kingdom” by Roy Kortick. (Photo provided)

In April, “Made in Middlefield Part II” will present photography and sculpture by Middlefield-based artists.

“The Art Garage is always interested to learn of additional Middlefield artists, for a future project,” Waller said.

The Art Garage is located at 689 Beaver Meadow Road. More information is available on Facebook and Instagram, or by calling (607) 547-5327 or (315) 941-9607.