The Partial Observer by Dan Sullivan

NY Forward Award Caps Decade of Work

Governor Kathy Hochul’s announcement on Monday, February 12 awarding the Town of Richfield a NY Forward grant of $4.5 million came as a stunning surprise to many in Otsego County and the Mohawk Valley. To those involved in the actual process, however, it was more like the feeling of elation that comes with the successful completion of a marathon—or ultramarathon. The seeds of success were sown a decade earlier, five town administrations ago, at a meeting in Richfield Springs during the fall of 2014.

Sandy Mathes, then executive director of the Otsego County Industrial Development Agency, had been informed of the successful award of a grant to create a Comprehensive Plan involving both the Town of Richfield and the Village of Richfield Springs. At the time, it was a new idea, but the small group of Richfield stakeholders present embraced the challenge.

By summer 2015, a Joint Committee had been formed and, with the guidance of Elan Planning of Saratoga Springs, a Comprehensive Plan was adopted by both municipalities in 2018. The New York Planning Federation promptly recognized the document with its 2019 Comprehensive Plan Award. In 2020, the Town of Richfield received a Pomeroy Award for Zoning Excellence from NYPF for its zoning amendment, aligning with the Comprehensive Plan. The stage was set for sustainable growth and increasing prosperity in Richfield, the northernmost community in the Appalachian Region. All that was needed was money.

Acquiring that capital would take even more hard work and commitment, seeking out both public and private sources for funds. In fact, to attract grant funding, prior private investment was a must. Once again, the OCIDA—today functioning under the auspices of Otsego Now—rode to the rescue, securing another grant to get the long-dormant Richfield Business Park shovel-ready. Ironically, the pandemic played a role as well, as American Rescue Plan funds were committed by the Otsego County Board of Representatives. A third pot of money came via the Economic Development Administration. Now Richfield had a real project on its list!

Still needed was private investment, which began to come in 2021 with the launch of the Bank Lofts project and the construction of the Richfield Youth Sports facility, the latter thanks to a combination of local volunteer fundraising and state grant money. Other investors were beginning to acquire properties, such as 140 Main Street and the Bella Vista, with plans to revitalize those historic structures. The balance of public/private commitment was beginning to look favorable. With this in mind, the first attempt at a NY Forward grant was made in 2022; it fell short, though meeting with positive comments by regional evaluators. In 2023, a new team took on the application. This group consisted of a local stakeholder supported by Mohawk Valley Economic Development District. The combination clicked on all cylinders from the outset.

The application focused on a walkable section of the downtown area, from the Village Library to the new youth sports facility, a walk of some 20 minutes. The emphasis was to increase walkability through the repair and replacement of sidewalks in the project area, including the construction of a bike lane on Lake Street, a north-south thoroughfare leading to the sports fields. A walking path into and around the fields will encourage non-vehicular transportation and be a source of recreation for all ages. Back on Main Street, support will be available for selected revitalization projects outlined in the application. The grant funds will be managed by a Local Planning Committee, working in tandem with a state regional team of planners and consultants. The two teams will take several months to complete their work, with actual construction and repair commencing afterward.

“It is with deep gratitude that we begin this journey,” said Richfield Town Supervisor Larry Frigault. “We are lucky to have a core group of dedicated residents who took the time to take these many steps to get where we are today.”

Village Mayor Rick Spencer, long an advocate for close cooperation between the town and village, savored the moment.

“I grew up here, and nothing can compare to the satisfaction of seeing us have a chance to move the community forward. It’s time to get to work!”

Dan Sullivan is the former supervisor of the Town of Richfield and a member of the team that submitted this year’s successful NY Forward grant application.