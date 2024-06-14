Kate Dodd, Decoy, made from paper strips. (Photo provided)

Art Garage to Open Summer Show

MIDDLEFIELD—The Art Garage will open its first summer show, “big. small. fragile. strong.,” with a reception from 5-7 p.m. this evening, Friday, June 14. The exhibition features a wide variety of three-dimensional works in many media by established artists Tina Betz, Kate Dodd, Megan Adams Irving and Christina Hunt Wood. It will be open through Saturday, July 20 and features artist talks at 4 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 11 and 2 p.m. on July 20. Reservations are recommended for artist talks. The gallery is open each Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or daily by appointment; call (315) 941-9607 or e-mail leartgarage@gmail.com for more information. Guests are reminded to park on the lawn rather than the town road.