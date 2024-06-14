Ecstatic Dance Oneonta gathers again on Saturday, June 15. Participants of all ages are welcome. Above, the group of ecstatic dancers from Ecstatic Dance Oneonta on May 19. (Photo provided)

DJ Isha To Host ‘Ecstatic Dance Oneonta’ This Saturday

By DARLA M. YOUNGS

ONEONTA

Tomorrow evening, Saturday, June 15, Just More Theatre Inc. will present “Ecstatic Dance Oneonta” from 5-8 p.m., hosted by DJ Isha at Yoga People Oneonta, 50 Dietz Street. The alcohol-free event will include active meditation, free form movement, live drumming and sound healing. All ages are welcome and kids age 12 and under may dance for free. Early bird tickets will be $15.00 for students and $20.00 for adults. Tickets sold at the door will be $20.00 for students and $30.00 for adults. Part of the profits will be donated to American Wild Horse Foundation.

Just what is ecstatic dance? According to Justyna Isha Kostek—DJ Isha—ecstatic dance is a freeform movement practice where participants dance without specific steps or choreography in a supportive, non-judgmental space, allowing people to express themselves freely and connect with their bodies and emotions. It often starts with an active group meditation and ends with a calming meditation or sound healing.

“Ecstatic dance offers a spiritual and therapeutic experience through the joy of movement and music,” Kostek wrote in an e-mail.

Key elements of ecstatic dance include freedom of movement (dancing “in any way that feels right”), dancing without speaking, inclusivity (“welcoming all ages, backgrounds, and abilities”), and creating a respectful, mindful, “sacred space” environment. Ecstatic dance is accompanied by curated music guided by a DJ, or live music, and promotes emotional release, healing, and deep connections, Kostek explained.

Kostek has been a DJ for roughly five years, having performed in the United States, India and Poland.

“During an ecstatic dance, a variety of music is played to guide participants through a dynamic experience,” she said. “Common genres include world music, electronic, tribal, ambient, instrumental, funk, and soul.”

Participants are led through the stages of ecstatic dance by rhythms from various cultures—from drumming and primal beats to soothing, meditative selections, to groovy and uplifting tunes, Kostek said, “starting gently, building to energetic rhythms, and winding down with calming tracks.”

“Yoga People Oneonta is a community-centric yoga studio in Oneonta, dedicated to creating a welcoming space for all to begin, express, and deepen their yoga practice,” Kostek continued. “They offer a wide variety of classes suitable for different levels and preferences, including both heated and non-heated options.”

According to Kostek, the studio emphasizes inclusivity and respect, aiming to provide a supportive environment for all participants.

“They have been a wonderful, welcoming and supportive host to our ecstatic dance gatherings,” Kostek added. “Special thanks to Kelsie Rockefeller, the owner of the studio.”

Just More Theater Inc., a 501c3 non-profit organization, was established by Kostek in October 2017 to advance experimental arts throughout the United States. The organization currently offers two after-school programs focused on theater and public speaking for students aged 3-12.

“Following several prosperous years of operation within New York City schools, Just More Theater Inc. is poised to seek new partnerships starting in fall 2024 to expand its programs to upstate locations,” said Kostek, who bought a house in Cherry Valley in 2020.

“I have spent the last four years commuting between upstate New York and New York City. This fall marks my transition to residing here full-time. Community holds significant importance for me, especially since my entire family resides in Poland,” Kostek said. “I relocated to New York State independently from Poland a decade ago, and I recently became a citizen in April 2024.”

Last month, DJ Isha and Angelica “Dzeli” Palmer hosted an ecstatic dance event at the Yoga People Oneonta venue in conjunction with The Roving Dance Party and The Telegraph School, which is based in Cherry Valley. About 35 people attended, Kostek said, and the hope is to make Ecstatic Dance Oneonta a monthly gathering, though no other dates have been planned as yet.

“Meanwhile, I encourage you to explore The Roving Dance Party, the genesis of Ecstatic Dance Oneonta,” Kostek said. “Organized by Angelica Palmer of The Telegraph School, these monthly dances adhere to ecstatic dance principles, with upcoming events scheduled in different locations: June 21 in Little Falls, New York and July 13 in Root, New York.”

For more details, visit www.thetelegraphschool.org or the Just More Theatre Facebook page.