Art in the Dark tours scheduled at Fenimore Art Museum

Staff Report • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

The Fenimore Art Museum is hosting a spooky way to have fun with art at their Art in the Dark tours.

The tours will be Wednesdays and Thursdays Oct. 21, Oct. 22, Oct. 27 and Oct. 28.

They will involve visiting folk and fine art paintings with a tour guide by candlelight, who will explain some of the history behind them. Tours are 45 minutes long and can be done at either 6:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. each evening.

Tours are limited to 10 guests each.

Prices are $12.50 for members and $15 for non-members.

Go to fenimoreartmuseum.org for more details.