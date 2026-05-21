Linda McCartney Retrospective Opens May 23 at Fenimore Art Museum

COOPERSTOWN—Summer at Fenimore Art Museum features a major exhibition beginning May 23. “The Linda McCartney Retrospective: From the Light” (May 23–September 7) offers a compelling look at the life and work of the celebrated photographer.

Linda McCartney (1941–1998) was an exceptional photographer, known for her portraits of musicians such as The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, Aretha Franklin and The Beatles. Her story is close to a fairy tale, one of professional and personal accomplishments and loving dedication. Linda used photography to share her enthusiasm for the people and passions that formed and informed her life story.

Linda, born Linda Louise Eastman in Scarsdale, New York, briefly took night classes in photography while studying art history at the University of Arizona. She preferred to trust her natural instinct rather than rely on formal photography training. She was an avid animal and nature lover, often photographing the landscapes and creatures around her. Linda started her career as a receptionist and editorial assistant for “Town & Country” magazine, eventually running her own photoshoots with music groups, including the Rolling Stones. Her photos of Mick Jagger on the Hudson launched her career as a professional photographer. Later, in 1968, her photo of Eric Clapton used as the cover of “Rolling Stone” magazine made her the first female photographer to have a photo on the cover of the magazine. Alongside photography, music goes hand-in-hand with Linda’s work and her life. Linda met Paul in 1967 at the Bag O’Nails Club and then again four days later at the launch of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. They married in 1969 after a two-year courtship.

Paul and Linda’s relationship is a story of love, shared passions and commitment to family life. They spent nearly every night of their relationship together and bonded deeply over their appreciation of nature, and a shared commitment to their family life. Many of the photos in the exhibit are photos of Paul and their children taken by Linda at various stages of their lives and in the many places they traveled to. Some of the photos in the show are by Paul, a photographer in his own right, with him and Linda sometimes swapping the camera back and forth.

In 1995, Linda was diagnosed with breast cancer. The last months of her life were spent surrounded by her family before passing away in 1998 at the age of 56 at the family ranch in Tucson, Arizona. Paul encouraged fans to donate to breast cancer research charities that did not support animal testing.

For more information on this and other exhibits, visit fenimoreartmuseum.org.