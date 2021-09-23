Art in the garage: Middlefield gallery owner showcases contemporary art from local, international artists in her garage

By GREG KLEIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

On a country road, in a converted garage, in the town of Middlefield, some of the most amazing works of contemporary art are on display daily.

The Art Garage, owned by Sydney Waller, has spent the past 10 years displaying modern art from artists from Otsego County, as well as around the country and the world.

“It is in my DNA,” Waller said.

A Connecticut native, Waller grew up spending parts of her summers in Roseboom.

“My mom bought this old farm in Roseboom. It had no electricity and no running water,” she said. “We spent part of every summer there and we thought it was Heaven.”

After majoring in art history at Smith College, Waller moved to Otsego County. She went to graduate school at Harvard Graduate School of Education and got a master’s degree in human development, but soon returned to Otsego and the arts. Waller ran several art galleries during her career, including one in Cooperstown, Gallery 53.

However, as she neared retirement, she said she had a conundrum. She represented the estates of two local artists, Lavern Kelley from Oneonta and Alice Hudson from Norwich, and wanted to continue to represent their work. And her love of contemporary art had not subsided either.

Fate intervened in the form of garage repairs.

“So, I needed a garage,” she said. “I thought, ‘I love running art galleries,’ and I thought, ‘when I retire, I will just run a gallery in my garage and not have to commute.’”

The Art Garage opened 10 years ago and shows and sales quickly followed.

“My primary thing is not about selling,” she said. “My primary thing is about giving artists an opportunity, especially modern artists.”

Waller said she is particularly fascinated by “outsider art” by self-taught artists. Her most recent show, which opened last weekend, is a prime example. The works of Adam Masava, a teacher and social activist from