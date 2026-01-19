Advertisement. Advertise with us

TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JANUARY 20

Virtual Tour of Fenimore Art Museum

ART TOUR—2 p.m. “Virtual Zoom Tour: Cooper, Cole, and the Hudson River School.” Free; suggested donation requested. Presented by Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1436029161460336/1436029164793669?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Local community members gather to chat about what’s happening around Oneonta. Held each Tuesday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=849306037730113&set=a.182156554445068

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Mondays through Thursdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. (607) 431-8010 or https://susqadk.org/ 

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—10-11:30 a.m. Free drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Held third Tuesday of each month. St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 to register or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/grief-support-oneonta/ 

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. One-on-one friendly tech help. Held each Tuesday. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8271

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of tuna casserole, beets, green beans and sherbet. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php
• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.
• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

VETERANS—1-2 p.m. “Military Spouse Survivor’s Group.” Oneonta Veteran’s Outreach Center, 4 Academy Street, Oneonta. (607) 203-2228 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122151052508895731&set=a.122109203768895731

SERVICES—2-4 p.m. Q&A with the Otsego County Office for the Aging on programs, services, Medicare and Medicaid insurance, and more. Held 3rd Tuesday of each month. Edmeston Free Library, 26 East Street, Edmeston. (607) 547-4232 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1138229111672016&set=a.544469607714639

CRAFT—5 p.m. “Adult Craft Night: Make-Your-Own Fire Cider.” Registration required. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1332592115575246&set=a.557428283091637

