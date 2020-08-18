Art On Lake Viewers Vote ‘Hard Working Man’ As #1

COOPERSTOWN – A photo, “A Hard Working Man,” by Daniel K. Tennant of New Woodstock, won first place in the Viewers Choice Awards at The Fenimore Art Museum’s 13th annual Art By the Lake last weekend.

The virtual event offered online visitors the opportunity to vote on their favorite artwork, which determines the winners of the 2020 Viewer’s Choice Awards. Almost 4oo votes were cast.

Tatiana Rhinevault of Hyde Park took second prize with her painting, “Winter Light.”

Both artists received a cash prize.

Art fans may visit these artists’ websites and purchasing their work. Visit FenimoreArt.org/abtl2020 to find more information on each.