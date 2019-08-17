By: Ian Austin  08/17/2019  5:22 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsArtists Galore At Art On The Lake

Artists Galore At Art On The Lake

 08/17/2019    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

Audience Choice Goes To

Newcomer At Art On The Lake

It was colors, colors everywhere as art lovers flocked to the annual Art On The Lake event this afternoon at the Fenimore Art Museum to find that next perfect piece for their home. Above, R.C. Oster, Utica, shows a piece he is working on to Tariq and Rafat Hussain, Norwich, and Becky Gretton, Richfield Springs. At right, artist Chris Wakefield, Edmeston, was enjoying his first time at the show and won the Audience Choice Award for his beautiful wood carvings. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

Related News:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.