Attention Bowlers!  Cuomo Lets Lanes Reopen Monday

ALBANY – Governor Cuomo today announced bowling alleys throughout New York State will be allowed to reopen starting Monday with strict safety protocols in place.

Bowling alleys will be able to operate at a 50-percent maximum occupancy limit; face coverings and social distancing will be required at all times; every other lane must be closed; patrons need to stay with the party at their assigned lane; thorough cleaning and disinfection of shared or rented equipment between each use will be required; and all food service must follow all state-issued guidance.