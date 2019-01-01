Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Baby Boy From Walton First 2019 Bassett Birth Baby Boy From Walton First 2019 Bassett Birth 01/01/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Baby Boy From Walton First 2019 Bassett Birth Meet Austin James Robinson! He’s the first baby born in 2019 at the Bassett Birthing Center in Cooperstown. Austin arrived at 3:01 a.m. today, New Year’s Day. Congratulations to his mother and father, Destiny Grant and Adam Robinson of Walton, on the birth of their baby boy. Austin weighs 6 lbs., 13 oz,, and is 19¾ inches long. Destiny says she is relieved her son was born healthy and she says, “it’s pretty cool to have the first baby of 2019.” She also notes that Austin’s birthday is exactly 30 days before her own birthday. Thanks to the entire team of health care professionals that deliver and care for all the babies born at the Bassett Birthing Center. 2018 was another record setting year with 1,081 babies born at Bassett. FacebookTwitterLinkedin Related