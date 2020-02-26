‘Bail Reform Nightmare’ Requires Delaware Sheriff To Ignore Better Instincts

Suspect In Forcible Home Entry Released

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

DELHI – It’s another example of “the bail reform nightmare,” said Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond after he was required this week to release a suspect who allegedly forced his way into a Walton home, stole prescription drugs and choked a female occupant.

“It is still very difficult for me to fathom a world where a criminal can physically break into an innocent victim’s home, violently attack the victim by means of strangulation, and be released back into the community,” the sheriff said. “Who really believes this is in the best interests of criminal justice?

“The victims of crimes are real and being ignored as a result of the miscarriage of justice caused by the governor and state Legislature,” he said.

Upon arrival at the scene Tuesday after a 911 call, Sheriff’s deputies were informed that the suspect had fled from the residence prior to their arrival. Investigation identified the suspect as Ryan W. Kite, 40, of Walton.

Deputies subsequently located Kite in the Village of Walton Tuesday evening, arrested him and charged with one count of Burglary in the Second Degree, a class C violent felony, and the misdemeanor offenses of Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree and Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation.

Kite was arraigned in the Walton Village Court and, due to recently enacted bail reform legislation, was released on his own recognizance pending his appearance in the Town of Walton Court on a later date.