Balloons, Takeout Open 'New' Cooperstown Diner 05/28/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Balloons, Takeout Open 'New' Cooperstown Diner With balloons and a sidewalk promotion, the Cooperstown Diner's new manager, Caspar Ewig, reopened the venerable local eatery for takeout service today. Assisting him was Jack Funk, right, of Edmeston, a five-year employee who returned to help the new manager. Ewig said the first order of the reopened establishment was an egg, cheese and bacon sandwich. The phone number on the diner's website is out of date; to connect, call 607-282-6347. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)