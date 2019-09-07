By: Ian Austin  09/07/2019  5:39 pm
Bargains Galore At Grand & Glorious

Bargain shoppers flocked to the annual Grand and Glorious Garage Sale today in downtown Oneonta searching for that special item, great deal or a walking taco. Above, Steve Londer looks through boxes of items at the League of Women Voters tent as Jill Eichler, Franklin receives her change from Alice Collings, Oneonta. All items they had left will be donated to the Superheroes With Ripped Jeans Thrift Store. At right, Linda Pipitone and Pam Hanley, Maryland, admire an iron they found amidst one of the sellers offerings. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

