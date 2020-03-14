Baseball Hall Of Fame Closes Doors For Now

COOPERSTOWN – The Baseball Hall of Fame announced at 5:29 that it will close to the public indefinitely beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 15.

This precautionary measure is being implemented in accordance with recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and government officials to limit opportunities for large gatherings and the further spread of the COVID-19 virus, an announcement said.

The Hall of Fame will provide updated information each Sunday at noon beginning March 22.