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DR. WILLIAM LIN
(Photo provided)
DR. PETER MOLL
(Photo provided)

Bassett Announces Arrival of Two More Pratitioners

COOPERSTOWN—Bassett Healthcare Network welcomed two new practitioners during the month of May.

William Lin, MD, has joined Bassett Healthcare Network as an attending physician specializing in family medicine at Bassett Health Center Hamilton Madison. Dr. Lin is accepting new patients by appointment. He speaks English, Mandarin and Taiwanese.

Dr. Lin earned his medical degree from American University of the Caribbean in Coral Gables, Florida. His residency took place at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica. He is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.

Peter Moll, MD, has joined Bassett Healthcare Network as an attending physician specializing in anesthesiology at Bassett Medical Center.

Dr. Moll earned his medical degree from Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University. He completed his residency at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. He is certified by the American Board of Anesthesiology.

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