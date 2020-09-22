Bassett CEO Announces 5 More Key Promotions

Hellenthal, Weil, Wiley Joining

Dr. Ibrahim’s Executive Team

COOPERSTOWN – Bassett Healthcare Network this afternoon announced five more key appointments to new President/CEO Tommy Ibrahim’s executive team.

The four will join “internal leaders from across the network who will be the core team to help drive system change,” said Ibrahim, in making the announcement.

“We are at a pivotal moment in our industry and change can’t wait,” he said. “We have a solid foundation across the network on which to build and we are fortunate to be operating from a stable financial position.”

Appointed are:

Henry Weil, MD, as chief academic officer. He will retain his responsibilities within the Columbia-Bassett Medical School program to develop and implement plans for innovation and growth of in the network’s education and research missions.

Joseph Sellers, MD, as physician executive for the Bassett Medical Group (BMG), overseeing strategy and operations, fostering physician engagement and driving enhanced quality at all medical group practices.

Deanna Charles, as vice president of operations for the Bassett Medical Group, responsible for business and administrative leadership, including strategic goal setting, achievement of financial results, superior patient satisfaction and employee engagement, driving market share, and successful regulatory compliance.

Nicholas Hellenthal, MD, as chief medical officer for the Bassett Medical Group in addition to continuing as chief of surgery. He will work closely with the BMG physician executive to improve practitioner and patient experience and patient access. He will also be working with each of the medical chiefs to drive evidence-based protocols across all services and leveraging analytics to reduce clinical variation.

Ronette Wiley, RN, MHA, as chief quality and experience officer for the system, while continuing executive vice president and COO for Bassett Hospital.

Ibrahim will also appoint in the upcoming weeks a chief physician executive, chief people and diversity officer, chief advanced practice officer, and general counsel.