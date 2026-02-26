Advertisement. Advertise with us

Bassett Network Addresses ICE Rumors

By ERIC SANTOMAURO-STENZEL
COOPERSTOWN

After rumors of Immigration and Customs Enforcement visiting Bassett Healthcare Network in Cooperstown circulated in recent weeks, the organization told AllOtsego that was not true.

“Immigration and Customs Enforcement was not at Bassett Medical Center, despite rumors and misinformation spreading through the community,” spokesperson Gabrielle Argo said in a statement.

“The Department of Homeland Security visited Bassett Medical Center a couple of weeks ago to meet with our Security Department. This was unrelated to immigration and customs enforcement. They were doing a routine cybersecurity vulnerability assessment. This is a process that occurs at hospitals every year as part of our routine safety planning,” Argo said.

Rumors of ICE presence had circulated after that visit, and were mentioned at a Democratic state legislature candidate forum in Franklin on February 14.

“There’s lots of things that we need to be pushing back on the federal government right now,” said Michele Frazier, a candidate for the 51st State Senate District, adding she supported the New York for All legislation which would limit ICE collaborations in the state.

At the February 14 candidate forum, Frazier said to those gathered, “We have a community that we actually want people to live here. We want our immigrant neighbors to feel safe. They were at Bassett hospital recently, and there are now doctors who don’t want to come to our communities because of that.”

Argo told AllOtsego that Frazier’s assertions are untrue.

Argo said Bassett Healthcare Network has been working to educate employees about processes and guidelines, “in cooperation with our Security and Legal teams, in the event Immigration and Customs Enforcement ever visits one of our campuses.”

“We continue to keep our staff advised. Our Security team is prepared to respond to these interactions. Bassett will comply with all legal requirements, including requiring law enforcement to have judicial warrants to enter private spaces in our facilities as it aligns with the law and Constitution,” Argo said.

Bassett employs a number of medical professionals present in the country on visas.

This article was updated on 02/26/2026.

