FAWN MUMBULO, FNP

(Photo provided) JENNIFER SNYDER, FNP

(Photo provided) JESSICA WATSON, FNP

(Photo provided)

Bassett Healthcare Network Introduces Three New Practitioners

COOPERSTOWN—Bassett Healthcare Network welcomed three new practitioners during the month of March.

Fawn Mumbulo, FNP, has joined Bassett Healthcare Network as a family nurse practitioner in cardiovascular services at Bassett Medical Center, 1 Atwell Road, Cooperstown. She provides general cardiology care to patients aged 18 and older, including cardiac diagnostic testing. She is welcoming new patients by referral and by appointment.

Mumbulo earned her nursing degree from SUNY Institute of Technology at Utica-Rome. She is board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

Jennifer Snyder, FNP, has joined Bassett Healthcare Network as a family nurse practitioner in podiatry at Bassett Medical Center, 1 Atwell Road, Cooperstown. She provides podiatric care to patients aged 16 and up. She treats a variety of conditions, including diabetic foot care, plantar fasciitis, neuromas, ganglion cysts, bone spurs, heel spurs, warts, bunions, tendon/ligament injuries, diabetic foot care, and foot pain, and is welcoming new patients by both appointment and referral.

Snyder earned her nursing degree from Russell Sage Graduate School in Troy, New York. She is board certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

Jessica Watson, FNP, has joined Bassett Healthcare Network as a family nurse practitioner at Bassett’s Stamford Health Center, 32-34 Main Street, Stamford. She provides primary care to patients 5 years old and up and is welcoming new patients for appointments.

Watson earned her degree as a family nurse practitioner from Utica University. She is board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.