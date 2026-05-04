TIFFANY OTTO, DDS

(Photo provided) ANTHONY FERRARA, MD

(Photo provided) TIMOTHY CHAPMAN, MD

(Photo provided)

Bassett Healthcare Network Announces Three New Clinical Leaders

COOPERSTOWN—Bassett Healthcare Network announced the appointments of three new clinical leaders. According to a press release issued on March 3, each role will play a pivotal part in Bassett’s 2026-2028 strategic plan, contributing to patient access, service growth, quality improvement initiatives, and critical practitioner and caregiver recruitment.

Tiffany Otto, DDS, Bassett’s new division chief of dental services, is welcoming new patients in Oneonta and Delhi.

Dr. Otto recently arrived at Bassett Healthcare Network and is leading Dental Services across Bassett’s three offices in Delhi, Hamilton, and Oneonta. She will oversee preventive and restorative dental services provided to patients and is accepting new patients at FoxCare Center in Oneonta and O’Connor Hospital in Delhi.

“My mission is to provide comprehensive and quality care with emphasis on oral health education, restorative, and evidence-based dentistry in an atmosphere of warmth, integrity, and grace,” said Dr. Otto. “I believe that every person and tooth deserves respect, and I make this my priority daily.

Anthony Ferrara, MD, has been named associate chief of surgery.

Dr. Luis Oceguera, chief of surgery and operating rooms medical director at Bassett Healthcare Network, announced that Dr. Anthony Ferrara in Bassett’s Ear, Nose, and Throat division has been named associate chief of surgery.

“Dr. Ferrara joined Bassett Healthcare Network five years ago and has consistently demonstrated exceptional patient care, operative skills in treating head and neck cancer, as well as a commitment to patient-centered care,” said Dr. Oceguera. “He has been pivotal in launching the radiofrequency ablation for thyroid nodules program in Cooperstown, only the second program in New York State. His dedication, hard work, and positive attitude make him a perfect fit for his new position.”

As the associate chief of surgery, Dr. Ferrara will be responsible for leading projects to improve patient access to surgical specialties across the network. He will also play a key role in Bassett’s surgical quality improvement programs and goal.

“Dr. Ferrara’s expertise and energy are exactly what Bassett needs to continue on our positive growth trajectory,” Dr. Oceguera continued. “We will work closely together in the surgical division to ensure we are meeting patient needs in a timely fashion and in the right places. This workflow efficiency is crucial to Bassett’s strategic goals as we work aggressively to grow services—especially in the areas of cardiology, orthopedics, and oncology. Please join me in congratulating Dr. Ferrara on serving Bassett in this new role.

Timothy Chapman, MD, has been named chief of pathology.

Dr. Chapman has been serving as Bassett Healthcare Network’s interim chief of pathology for the past year. In February, he was officially named chief of pathology.

“I am thrilled to announce Dr. Chapman in the permanent role of chief of pathology,” said Dr. Henry Weil, chief clinical and academic officer of Bassett Healthcare Network and president of Bassett Medical Center. “His commitment to the quality care and services provided by Bassett’s laboratories is exceptional. Dr. Chapman’s leadership will be instrumental as we continue optimizing services across the network for growth—and our laboratories will always be central to diagnostic capabilities to ensure we get patients the care they need.”