Bassett offering vaccine clinic in Cooperstown on Saturday, December 4

Bassett Healthcare is offering a vaccine clinic to the community, including children ages 5 to 17, on Saturday, December 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bassett Medical Center’s outpatient clinic in Cooperstown.

The clinic will offer boosters for the Moderna, Johnson and Johnson, and Pfizer as well as first and second Pfizer doses for children and flu shots.

Those receiving vaccines need to be established patients of Bassett Healthcare network in order to participate.

Patients are eligible for the Moderna and Pfizer booster shot if they are over the age of 18. The Johnson and Johnson booster shot requires two months after receiving the vaccine.

Patients should bring vaccine cards to confirm previous shots.

Go to www.bassett.org/covid-19 for more information.