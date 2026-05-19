TIME OUT OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, May 20

Drawing Practice with the

Cooperstown Art Association

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member. Fees apply, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/adult-programming.html

FUNDRAISER—9 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Dine Out for a Cause.” Eat out and a percentage of the proceeds benefit hospice and palliative care patients of Helios Care. Apple Barrel Store and Café, 115 State Highway 30A, Schoharie. (518) 295-7179 or https://helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/childrens-and-youth-programs/

ADULT EDUCATION—10 a.m. “Arrival, Survival and Success: Immigrant Oneonta, 1900-1950.” Presented by John Nader. Fees may apply; registration required. Continues 5/27. Center for Continuing Adult Learning, Oneonta. (607) 441-7370 or https://www.ccaloneonta.org/

SUPPORT—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Half-off everything except tagged jewelry and furniture. Every first and third Wednesday at the Helios Care Thrift Shop and Boutique. Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-5335 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop/

STORY TIME—10:15 a.m. “Wind Socks.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1434445052056618&set=a.557428283091637

STORYTIME—10:30 a.m. Held each Wednesday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1359812182839813&set=pcb.1359817342839297

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of beef bourguignon, mashed potatoes, cucumber and red onion salad, and peaches. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

SUPPORT—1 p.m. Caregiver Support Group. Free group connects caregivers to identify local resources, create strategies for self-care and more. Presented by Helios Care at Mountainside Residential Center, 42158 State Highway 8, Margaretville. (607) 432-5525.

SUPPORT—1:30 p.m. Caregiver Support Group. Free group connects caregivers to identify local resources, create strategies for self-care and more. Presented by Helios Care at Robinson Terrace, 28652 State Highway 23, Stamford. (607) 432-5525.

TECH HELP—2-4 p.m. Held Mondays and Wednesdays. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=945852108075505&set=a.182156554445068

LIBRARY—2:30-4:30 p.m. “St. Tim’s Library Corner.” Held each Wednesday. Presented by Worcester-Schenevus Library at St. Timothy’s Church, 1776 County Road 34, Westford. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1286193756982629&set=a.418484840420196

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

PREPAREDNESS—5:30 p.m. Citizen Preparedness Corps Training. RSVP required. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1434445052056618&set=a.557428283091637

CRAFT CLASS—6 p.m. “Suncatchers.” Registration required. Suggested donation applies. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=945852108075505&set=a.182156554445068

HIKING CLUB—7 p.m.; potluck at 6 p.m. “A Treasure in Our Valley.” Presented by the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club at the Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-8010 or https://susqadk.org/

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