Bassett’s 22nd School-Based Health Center To Open in Cherry Valley

COOPERSTOWN—Bassett Healthcare Network’s School-Based Health program—the largest in New York—has announced that it is once again expanding its services this fall by opening its 22nd School-Based Health Center in the Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School. The new School-Based Health Center will provide safe, private, comfortable medical and dental care and mental health services to students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Bassett’s School-Based Health program will now serve students in 18 school districts across four counties. To date, more than 7,000 students are enrolled across the region. School-Based Health services are available to all students enrolled in School-Based Health districts regardless of income, with no out-of-pocket cost to any student or family.

“Expanding the reach of Bassett’s School-Based Health Centers to even more communities helps our young people become healthy adults. Nothing could be more important,” said Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, president and chief executive officer of Bassett Healthcare Network.

The new Cherry Valley-Springfield School-Based Health Center is designed to provide a welcoming atmosphere for children and their parents, with easy access from inside the school, as well as from outside for children coming from home. The purpose-designed center includes a dedicated examination room, a dual-purpose room for both dental and primary care visits, a mental health clinician’s office, practitioner’s office, conference room, laboratory, utility, bathroom, and reception area.

“The Cherry Valley-Springfield School Based Health Center was possible due to Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School’s commitment to the health of their students and their strong collaboration and partnership with Bassett in planning the health center space,” said Jane Hamilton, RN, Bassett’s School-Based Health practice manager. “They have been incredible partners from early discussions to now as we eagerly anticipate the opening of this beautiful facility. Also, and importantly, Bassett’s School-Based Health program only exists because of generous donations. We are deeply grateful to the generosity of the donors—especially Ginny Joslin Hastings—who have made this possible.”

In New York State, close to one in five children live at or below the poverty level, and many of these children live in communities where healthcare is not easily accessible. These children are among those least likely to receive routine healthcare, least likely to be insured, and most likely to require emergency medical services.

Recognizing this gap in healthcare coverage, Bassett built its School-Based Health program to deliver primary health services to as many students as possible. Services provided by Bassett’s School-Based Health Centers include:

• Comprehensive physical examinations, sports physicals, and vaccinations

• Acute care with diagnosis and treatment of common childhood illnesses

• Chronic care, for more long-term health problems, such as asthma, depression, and obesity

• Preventive and restorative dental services

• Mental health services are provided at every Bassett School-Based Health Center. All SBH mental health clinicians have a wealth of experience working with children, teens, parents, caregivers, and families.

“Bassett’s School-Based Health model offers a unique opportunity for communities and school districts to meet the health needs of their underserved students by achieving the same vision—that all children will be healthy and ready to learn,” said Dr. Chris Kjolhede, MD, MPH, co-director of Bassett’s School-Based Health program.



Bassett plans to hold a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the Cherry Valley-Springfield School-Based Health Center’s opening on December 7. Learn more about Bassett’s School-Based Health program by visiting www.bassett.org/school-based-health or calling (844) 255-7242.